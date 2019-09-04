Nintendo Direct: Overwatch, Super Nintendo games coming to Nintendo Switch

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced Overwatch will come to its Switch console, while subscribers to its paid online service will get access to a catalog of Super Nintendo games.

During its Nintendo Direct live stream on Wednesday, the company announced Bizzard's popular hero shooter Overwatch will come to the Switch for the first time on Oct. 15.

The game originally launched in May 2016 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC and has since sold millions of copies and spawned its own professional circuit known as Overwatch League.

Beginning on Thursday, subscribers to the company's paid Nintendo Switch Online service will also receive access to 20 Super Nintendo games including Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Star Fox and Kirby's Dream Land 3.

The service, which allows players to play games online against other players for a base price of $3.99 per month, originally launched with a collection of Nintendo Entertainment System games that expanded monthly.

The presentation also included updates about upcoming games including Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Players will be able to bond with their Pokemon as well as cook and serve them curry to improve their relationship and stats in a new mode known as "Pokemon Camp." It also introduced two new creatures, Polteageist, a possessed tea kettle, and Cramorant a blue sea bird.

Additionally, Pokemon developer Game Freak's latest game, Little Town Hero will release on Oct. 16.

Luigi's Mansion 3 will feature a multiplayer mode and will be released just in time for Halloween on Oct. 31.

The latest addition to Nintendo's crossover fighter Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Banjo and Kazooie, will launch in the game today to be followed by Terry from SNK's Fatal Fury series. Series director Masahiro Sakurai announced more downloadable content will come to the game, beyond the previously announced five-character "Fighter's Pack."

A "free-to-start" Kirby multiplayer game, Super Kirby Clash will also release today.

Additionally, a number of games previously released on other platforms will come to the Switch in the coming moths, including DOOM 64, Return of the Obra Dinn, Star Wars Jedi Knight II, a collection of Assassin's Creed games and Deadly Premonition.

Nintendo will also release a sequel to Deadly Premonition, and updated versions of Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE and Xenoblade Chronicles.