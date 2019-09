Famous birthdays for Sept. 4: Noah Taylor, Beyonce

Beyonce appears backstage with her awards for Best Music Video for "Formation" and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. The singer turns 38 on September 4. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Noah Taylor arrives at the world premiere of "Free Fire" at Ryerson Theatre on opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2016. The actor turns 50 on September 4.

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- French novelist/politician Francois Rene de Chateaubriand in 1768

-- U.S. first lady Sarah Polk in 1803

-- Architect Daniel Burnham in 1846

-- Engineer/inventor Lewis Latimer in 1848

-- French composer Darius Milhaud in 1892

-- Bandleader Jan Savitt in 1907

-- Novelist/essayist Richard Wright in 1908

-- Radio news commentator Paul Harvey in 1918

-- Actor Dick York in 1928

-- Dancer/actor Mitzi Gaynor in 1931 (age 88)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Raymond Floyd in 1942 (age 77)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Tom Watson in 1949 (age 70)

-- Actor Judith Ivey in 1951 (age 68)

-- Comedian Damon Wayans in 1960 (age 59)

-- Actor Noah Taylor in 1969 (age 50)

-- Actor Ione Skye in 1970 (age 49)

-- Actor Richard Speight Jr. in 1970 (age 49)

-- Music producer Mark Ronson in 1975 (age 44)

-- Actor Wes Bentley in 1978 (age 41)

-- Actor Max Greenfield in 1980 (age 39)

-- Singer Beyonce Knowles in 1981 (age 38)

-- Singer James Bay in 1990 (age 29)

-- Actor Talitha Bateman in 2001 (age 18)