Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Actor and former WWE star Dave Bautista announced on Twitter that he will be joining upcoming Xbox One and PC video game Gears 5 as a playable character.

"It's about damn time. Play as me in #Gears5 starting Sept. 15 after @WWE Clash of Champions," Bautista said on Tuesday alongside a live-action teaser of himself wearing the franchises signature COG armor.

Gears 5, a third-person shooter, will be released on Friday. The next entry in the best-selling Gears of War series will feature Kait Diaz as the main character as the war against The Swarm continues.

Bautista is the latest guest-character announced for Gears 5 with Sarah Connor and the T-800 from Terminator: Dark Fate also set to be playable characters. Terminator: Dark Fate is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 1.

Bautista's involvement with Gears 5 comes after the Hollywood star has campaigned to star in a Gears of War movie that is in development.