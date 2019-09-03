Actor Wyatt Russell, pictured here with his famous parents Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, married Meredith Hagner over the weekend, File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Lodge 49 actor Wyatt Russell has married Set it Up actress Meredith Hagner in Aspen, Colorado.

In attendance were Russell's parents -- Hollywood couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn -- and his sister, actress Kate Hudson, People.com said.

Russell, 33, and Hagner, 32, exchanged wedding vows at Hawn's vacation home.

"It was Western themed and everyone came in cowboy hats and boots," a source told E! News. "It was a big, casual gathering of family and friends that lasted all weekend."

Russell and Hagner got engaged last Christmas.

"The love of my dang life proposed to me," Hagner said at the time. "He is the best guy in the world."