Stars send warm wishes to comedian and 'good human' Kevin Hart after crash

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Hollywood is sending Kevin Hart its best wishes after the comedian was injured as a passenger in a car crash Sunday.

The 40-year-old actor and his driver were hospitalized with "major back injuries," but his condition is not currently known.

"Stop messing with my emotions brother," Dwayne Johnson captioned an Instagram photo of him and his Jumanji co-star.

"We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong," Johnson added.

Bryan Cranston also posted a supportive message to his The Upside scene partner on social media.

"I've just heard that @kevinhart4real was injured today in a car accident in Los Angeles. Let's all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He's a good human. Get well soon, brother," Cranston wrote.

"Argued with you @kevinhart4real onscreen but offscreen, Love you so much. Praying for you Kevin and your friends who were in the car with you. We love you! #youarenotdoneyet #kevinhart #ridealong2 #backinjury #healing," actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd said in another post.

She and Hart worked together on the film, Ride Along 2.

"We need @KevinHart4real to be okay," comedian Jeff Ross tweeted.