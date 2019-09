Actor Miles Teller and model Keleigh Sperry attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Miles Teller and model Keleigh Sperry arrive for the premiere of "Thank You for Your Service" in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Miles Teller married model Keleigh Sperry in Hawaii over the holiday weekend. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Whiplash and The Divergent actor Miles Teller has married model Keleigh Sperry after about six years of dating.

People.com reported Monday that Teller, 32, and Sperry, 26, exchanged wedding vows in Hawaii during the weekend.

E! News said Sperry's sister Michelle shared a series of Instagram Stories documenting the ceremony and reception.

The couple announced their engagement in 2017.