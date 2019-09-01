Singer Ellie Goulding marries art dealer Caspar Jopling

Singer Ellie Goulding performs on "Good Morning America" in New York City on June 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Ellie Goulding married art dealer Caspar Jopling in York, England this weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- British singer Ellie Goulding married art dealer Caspar Jopling in York, England this weekend after more than two years of dating.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Sienna Miller, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and Sarah, the Duchess of York, were among the guests at Saturday's ceremony at York Minster cathedral, E! News reported.

People.com said Goulding wore a custom Chloe gown designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi.

Photos from the event show the 32-year-old singer wearing the white frock, which has long sleeves and a high collar. Her hair is swept up away from her face.

Jopling, who works at Sotheby's, wore a suit with a black jacket, grey pants, beige vest, white shirt and blue tie.

Goulding announced her engagement in August 2018.