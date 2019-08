Famous birthdays for Aug. 31: Richard Gere, Van Morrison

TV // 11 hours ago

Garcelle Beauvais becomes first African American on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Bravo TV announced Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke will join Season 10 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" on Friday. This makes Beauvais the first African-American in the "RHOBH" cast.