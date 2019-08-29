Famous birthdays for Aug. 29: Rebecca De Mornay, Liam Payne

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., appears at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on United States Cyber Command on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2017. The late senator was born on this day in 1936. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Rebecca De Mornay attends the premiere of "Flipped" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 26, 2010. The actor turns 60 on August 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- British King Henry V in 1387

-- English philosopher John Locke in 1632

-- Author/poet Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. in 1809

-- Henry Bergh, founder of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, in 1813

-- Automotive inventor Charles Kettering in 1876

-- Actress Ingrid Bergman in 1915

-- Actor Isabel Sanford in 1917

-- Jazz saxophonist Charlie "Bird" Parker in 1920

-- British filmmaker Richard Attenborough in 1923

-- Jazz/pop singer Dinah Washington in 1924

-- Filmmaker William Friedkin in 1935 (age 84)

-- U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in 1936

-- Actor Elliott Gould in 1938 (age 81)

-- TV personality Robin Leach in 1941

-- Scientist Temple Grandin in 1947 (age 72)

-- Entertainer Michael Jackson in 1958

-- Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield in 1959 (age 60)

-- Actor Rebecca De Mornay in 1959 (age 60)

-- Actor Carla Gugino in 1971 (age 48)

-- Actor Lea Michele in 1986 (age 33)

-- Pop singer Liam Payne in 1993 (age 26)