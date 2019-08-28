Robert Holley, a naturalized Korean citizen from the United States and TV personality, bows to reporters at the Seoul Western District Court on Wednesday, after the court sentenced him to a year in prison, suspended for two years, for taking a banned substance. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Robert Holley, a naturalized Korean citizen from the United States and TV personality, was given a suspended prison sentence Wednesday in a local court's ruling on his drug case.

The Seoul Western District Court sentenced Holley to a one-year prison term, suspended for two years, for taking a banned substance earlier this year. The court also ordered him to take a 40-hour lecture on anti-drug medications.

Holley, better known among local TV viewers by his Korean name Ha Il, was indicted in April on charges of buying 1 gram of methamphetamine and taking the illegal substance twice in March.

"Drug crimes need to be punished sternly," said Judge Lee Seung-won. "But the court considered the defendant's repentance for his offense and pledge to quit drugs and no crime record in determining his sentence."

In a previous hearing early this month, prosecutors demanded a suspended sentence for Holley, saying he is a first-time offender and repents for his wrongdoing.

Holley was accused of purchasing 1 gram of methamphetamine online in the middle of March and using it together with a 20-year-old foreign acquaintance. Police said Holley later used the drug alone at his home in Seoul. Holley was detained on April 8 after police found that a drug dealer had received a money transfer from the TV celebrity. Holley reportedly told police he took the drugs because he was under a lot of work-related stress.

The Seoul court also sentenced Holley's foreign acquaintance to a 10-month prison term, suspended for two years.

The 58-year-old from California became a TV celebrity in Korea after he appeared on a number of talk shows speaking in a fluent Korean dialect from Busan. He gave up his U.S. citizenship in 1997 to become Korean.

Holley told reporters after the sentencing hearing that he will have to pay a price for his mistake and will faithfully live with his family and contribute to society.