Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Country star Rodney Atkins and his wife Rose Falcon have announced the birth of their second child together, a baby boy named Scout Falcon.
Atkins' representative confirmed to People magazine that Scout was born in Nashville on Monday, weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces.
The singer also confirmed the birth on Twitter alongside a photo of Rose holding their newborn at the hospital.
"He's here," Atkins said.
"It's amazing how Aug. 26 was just another day on the calendar. Now it's a day we thank God for and will celebrate every year," the couple said in a statement.
Atkins and Rose are already parents to 20-month-old son Ryder Falcon. Atkins is also the father to 17-year-old Elijah from a previous marriage. Falcon is Rose's maiden name.