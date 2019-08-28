Rodney Atkins (L) and his wife Rose Falcon arriving for the 48th Annual Country Music Awards on November 2014. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Rodney Atkins and his wife Rose are now parents to their second child together, a baby boy. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Country star Rodney Atkins and his wife Rose Falcon have announced the birth of their second child together, a baby boy named Scout Falcon.

Atkins' representative confirmed to People magazine that Scout was born in Nashville on Monday, weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces.

The singer also confirmed the birth on Twitter alongside a photo of Rose holding their newborn at the hospital.

"He's here," Atkins said.

"It's amazing how Aug. 26 was just another day on the calendar. Now it's a day we thank God for and will celebrate every year," the couple said in a statement.

Atkins and Rose are already parents to 20-month-old son Ryder Falcon. Atkins is also the father to 17-year-old Elijah from a previous marriage. Falcon is Rose's maiden name.