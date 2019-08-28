Classic 'Lion King,' 'Aladdin' video games coming to PS4, Switch

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Classic '90s video games based on Disney's The Lion King and Aladdin are set to be re-released for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC this fall.

The collection, which will retail for $29.99, will include the Sega Genesis and Game Boy versions of Aladdin along with Aladdin Final Cut and a trade show demo of the game that has not been publicly available since 1993.

For The Lion King, the set includes the Sega Genesis, Super Nintendo and Game Boy versions of the game.

Other features for Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King, include the games having upscaled graphics, filters for visual enhancement, customizable controls, an interactive game viewer and a rewind feature to undo mistakes.

An art gallery, museum and music player will also be available. Nighthawk Interactive and developer Digital Eclipse are handling the collection.

The titles were originally based on Disney's 1990s animated features of the same name. Disney released in 2019 remakes of both Aladdin and The Lion King.