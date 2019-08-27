Famous birthdays for Aug. 27: Aaron Paul, Chandra Wilson

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- German philosopher Georg Hegel in 1770
-- Novelist Theodore Dreiser in 1871
-- English automaker Charles Rolls in 1877
-- Photographer Man Ray in 1890
-- British novelist C.S. Forester in 1899
-- Lyndon Baines Johnson, 36th president of the United States, in 1908
-- Singer/actor Tommy Sands in 1937 (age 82)
-- Writer William Least Heat-Moon in 1939 (age 80)
-- Actor Tuesday Weld in 1943 (age 76)
-- Actor Barbara Bach in 1947 (age 72)
-- Actor Paul Reubens in 1952 (age 67)
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer in 1957 (age 62)
-- Fashion designer/director Tom Ford in 1961 (age 58)
-- Actor Chandra Wilson in 1969 (age 50)
-- Actor Sarah Chalke in 1976 (age 43)
-- Actor Aaron Paul in 1979 (age 40)
-- Actor Blake Jenner in 1992 (age 27)