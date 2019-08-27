Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Cassie is engaged to her boyfriend, professional bull rider Alex Fine.

The 33-year-old singer and actress announced in an Instagram post Tuesday that she said "yes" to Fine over the weekend.

Cassie shared a video shot by Emilio Sanchez of Fine's proposal at a ranch. Fine rode in on a horse before getting down on one knee and popping the question.

"My favorite day ever! #MrsFine 8.24," Cassie captioned the post. "Thank you @comptoncowboys & @emiliosanchez."

Fine confirmed the news on his own account.

"This moment will always be so special to me," he captioned a photo of himself proposing in silhouette. "I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky! #mrsfine."

"Thank you for helping me plan the proposal," he told his family in another post. "I Needed my family to be apart of it to make this day the most special!"

Singer Christina Milian, model Eudoxie Bridges and The Real host Adrienne Bailon were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"You deserve all of this and more!!" Bridges wrote.

"CONGRATULATIONS," Bailon added. "So happy for you! You deserve all the happiness life has to offer!"

Cassie and Fine's engagement follows news the couple are expecting their first child. Cassie announced her pregnancy in June, eight months after her split from rapper and music producer Diddy.

"Can't wait to meet our baby girl," Cassie wrote on Instagram. "Love You Always & Forever."