Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Rihanna announced on Instagram Monday plans to air her upcoming Savage X Fenty fashion show on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service.

The runway show, which takes place during New York Fashion Week and will feature Rihanna's new fall and winter lingerie collection, will be available to view on Prime Video on Sept. 20.

The Prime Video special will also give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the fashion show.

"We are working on creating the most bold, sexy, super energetic experience you can imagine!" Rihanna said.

"Rihanna has conquered the worlds of music, film, beauty and fashion. She has reinvented the idea of what fashionable lingerie should be for a global customer. The brand authentically reflects empowering statements of inclusivity, body positivity and fun!" head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke said in a statement.

"The Savage X Fenty Show promises to be a ground-breaking and truly unique experience and we're thrilled to give our global customers an exclusive front row seat," she continued.

Fenty is Rihanna's beauty and fashion brand with Savage X Fenty serving as the singer's lingerie line.