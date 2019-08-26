Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Rapper and television personality Ray J is going to be a dad of two.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, born William Raymond Norwood, Jr., announced in an Instagram post Sunday that he's expecting his second child with his wife and co-star, Princess Love.

Ray J shared a slideshow of photos with Princess Love and their 15-month-old daughter, Melody. The pictures show the family posing in a pool and in bed.

"Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your about to be a big sister! #Godisthegreatest @princesslove," Ray J captioned the post.

Princess Love confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"Somebody's gonna big a big sis," she wrote. "New addition arriving Jan 2020 @melodylovenorwood @rayj #2under2 #blessed."

Comedian and The Real host Loni Love, YouTube star Bryan Massa and Instagram personality Wuzzam Supa were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"So proud of you bruh!!! Congratulations!!!!" Love wrote.

"So happy for you beautiful," Supa added.

Ray J, the younger brother of singer Brandy, had voiced his hopes for another child in an interview with Us Weekly in March.

"I want one more right now," the star said. "Hopefully we can have another by April, if it happens."

"They could be friends and protect each other, like my sister and myself," he added.

Ray J and Princess Love married in August 2016. The couple star on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, which premiered a sixth season on VH1 in August.