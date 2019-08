MTV VMAs: Missy Elliott receives Video Vanguard Award, performs classic songs

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Missy Elliott was given the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday and delivered a career-spanning performance.

She performed her hits "The Rain," "Get Ur Freak On," "Hot Boyz," "Work It," "WTF (Where They From)" and "Lose Control."

Elliott brought the house down with multiple costume changes, an army of backup dancers and fireworks.

Lizzo, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and other artists shared their thoughts on Elliott's impact on music and their careers. Cardi B introduced Elliott for the award.

To celebrate @MissyElliott's legendary impact on music, @Pepsi and MTV brought together a few of her closest friends to celebrate her 2019 #VMA Video Vanguard win. ️ pic.twitter.com/Qld6lsJH3T— MTV (@MTV) August 27, 2019

Elliott also dedicated her win to the dance community.

The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award is MTV's version of a lifetime achievement award. Jennifer Lopez, Pink, Rihanna, Kanye West, Beyonce, Timberlake and Britney Spears have previously won the award.