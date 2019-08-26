MTV VMAs 2019: How to watch, what to expect

Missy Elliot will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift will open the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with a performance. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- MTV will air the 36th annual Video Music Awards live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., at 8 p.m. ET Monday.

Taylor Swift will kick off the show with a performance days after releasing her seventh studio album, Lover.

Swift and Ariana Grande lead all artists with 10 nominations each including Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop for Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" and Grande's "thank u, next," respectively.

Missy Elliott will be honored at the event with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, MTV's equivalent of a lifetime achievement award. Elliott, who released on Friday a new EP titled Iconology, will also be taking the stage to perform.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will host the event for the first time.

How to Watch

Time: A pre-show will begin on 7 p.m. ET before the main show starts at 8 p.m. ET. The pre-show will feature performances from Ava Max, CMCO and Megan the Stallion.

Network: All Viacom stations including MTV, MTV 2, VH1, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo TV, Paramount Network and TV Land.

Online, live: The event can be viewed online on MTV's website through MTV Live.

Musical performances: Swift, Elliott, The Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, J Balvin, Rosalia, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Ozuna, H.E.R. and Normani.

Nominees: Swift's "You Need to Calm Down," Grande's "thank u, next," 21 Savages "a lot" featuring J. Cole, Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," and The Jonas Brothers' "Sucker" are nominated for Video of the Year. Cardi B, Eilish, Grande, Halsey, The Jonas Brothers and Shawn Mendes are nominated for Artist of the Year. Drake's "In My Feelings," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow," Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road (Remix) featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Grande's thank u, next," Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" and The Jonas Brothers "Sucker" are nominated for Song of the Year.

Presenters: Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, Cyrus, John Travolta, Lenny Kravitz, Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa, Ice-T, Bebe Rexha, Hailee Steinfeld, Keke Palmer, French Montana, Megan Thee Stallion, Alex Morgan Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris from the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, Olympic athlete Lindsey Vonn, NHL star P.K. Subban and ESPN analyst Victor Cruz.