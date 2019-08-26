Jennifer Lopez on Alex Rodriguez: 'We have a beautiful life'

Jennifer Lopez (L) and Alex Rodriguez attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Lopez (L) discussed Alex Rodriguez and how he helped her find work-life balance. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez says she has a "beautiful life" with her fiancé, retired MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

The 50-year-old singer and actress discussed Rodriguez and how he helped her find work-life balance in the new issue of Variety.

Lopez said she and Rodriguez support each other as they pursue their separate careers. Rodriguez retired from the New York Yankees in 2016 and now serves as a baseball commentator, consultant and mentor.

"He loves being at every show that he can be at," Lopez said of her concerts. "I go to all his baseball games."

"There were times in my life when my career was going great, and my personal life was going OK. And there were times when my personal life was stable, but my career was not great," she added. "This is the first time where I have a really beautiful alignment between the two. I think Alex brought that for me. I love it. We have a beautiful life."

Lopez said she nearly passed on her new movie Hustlers to maintain her work-life balance. Lopez is mom to 11-year-old twins Emme and Max, while Rodriguez is dad to two daughters, 14-year-old Natasha and 11-year-old Ella.

"We were supposed to do it last summer, and I had worked so much," Lopez said of the film. "I was like, 'I have to stay home with my kids and Alex."

Hustlers writer and director Lorene Scafaria postponed production so Lopez could be part of the film. The movie opens in theaters Sept. 13.

Hustlers released a first trailer in July featuring Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer and Lizzo. The film follows a group of strippers who exploit and con the club's Wall Street-type clients.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March after two years of dating. Lopez said in June that she wants to marry Rodriguez at a big church wedding.