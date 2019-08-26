Famous birthdays for Aug. 26: Melissa McCarthy, Chris Pine

President Barack Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to NASA mathematician Katherine G. Johnson during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 24, 2015. She turns 101 on August 26. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Melissa McCarthy appears backstage with her award for Favorite Comedic Movie Actress during the 43rd annual People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on January 18, 2017. The actor turns 49 on August 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- First prime minister of Britain Robert Walpole in 1676

-- Albert, Britain's prince consort, in 1819

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mother Teresa in 1910

-- NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson in 1918 (age 101)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Tom Heinsohn in 1934 (age 85)

-- Geraldine Ferraro, 1984 Democratic vice presidential candidate and first woman to seek so high a position on a major U.S. political party ticket, in 1935

-- Voice actor/movie trailer specialist Don LaFontaine in 1940

-- Singer Leon Redbone in 1949

-- Crossword editor Will Shortz in 1952 (age 67)

-- Jazz musician Branford Marsalis in 1960 (age 59)

-- Actor Melissa McCarthy in 1970 (age 49)

-- Actor Macaulay Culkin in 1980 (age 39)

-- Actor Chris Pine in 1980 (age 39)

-- Comedian John Mulaney in 1982 (age 37)

-- Country singer Brian Kelley in 1985 (age 34)

-- Actor/singer Evan Ross in 1988 (age 31)

-- Actor Dylan O'Brien in 1991 (age 28)

-- Actor Keke Palmer in 1993 (age 26)