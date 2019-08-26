Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher announced on Instagram that her fiance Jordan Rodgers proposed to her a second time.

Fletcher said on Sunday that the second engagement happened while she was looking at wedding venues with Rodgers. The reality star uploaded a photo of herself and Rodgers smiling together while showing off an engagement ring.

The couple were first engaged on the finale of The Bachelorette Season 12 in 2016. Fletcher said in July that she and Rodgers planned on tying the knot in spring or summer 2020.

"We took a leap of faith that day and hoped/prayed things would work out how we wanted them to. Times were not always easy...they actually got very very hard early on, but we stuck by each other and worked every day towards our relationship," Fletcher said about the first engagement before detailing the new proposal.

"I didn't see it coming nor ever expected it... I can't put into words how much it meant to me," she continued.

"The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU. And that means everything and more to me. I can't wait to marry you! Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for."

Rodgers also discussed the second engagement on Instagram.

"I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama...just us. Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY!" he said.

Fletcher and Rodgers are also the hosts of new CNBC series Cash Pad. She was the runner-up during the Ben Higgins season of The Bachelor.