WWE's Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins get engaged

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- WWE's Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are engaged, Lynch confirmed on Twitter.

"Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life," Lynch said on Thursday alongside a photo of herself smiling next to Rollins with a ring on her finger.

The couple are featured standing together on a rocky beach.

Lynch, 32, and Rollins, 33, made their relationship official in May. They walked the red carpet together in June during the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The pair are WWE's top power couple as Rollins is currently the Universal and Raw Tag Team Champion while Lynch is the Raw Women's Champion.

Rollins and Lynch previously teamed up together and were victorious at WWE Extreme Rules in July when they took on Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.