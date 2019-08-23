Netflix: What's coming and going in September 2019

Ben Platt (L) and Gwyneth Paltrow star in "The Politician," a new series from Ryan Murphy premiering on Netflix in September. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix members can watch Between Two Ferns: The Movie, the debut season of Ryan Murphy's series The Politician and The Ranch Season 7 in September.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in September:

Sept. 1

300

68 Kill

American Psycho

Dante's Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical

Adventures Season 1

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6

Moving Art Season 3

My Sister's Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan Season 1

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Walking Dead Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Sept. 4

The World We Make

Sept. 6

Archibald's Next Big Thing (Netflix Original)

Article 15

Elite Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Hip-Hop Evolution Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Jake Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Spy (Netflix Original)

Sept. 9

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Sept. 10

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger (Netflix Original)

Eat Pray Love

Evelyn (Netflix Original)

Shameless Season 9

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 (Netflix Original)

Sept. 12

The I-Land (Netflix Original)

The Mind, Explained (Netflix Original)

Turbo

Sept. 13

The Chef Show Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

Head Count

Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea (Netflix Original)

I'm Sorry Season 2

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato (Netflix Original)

The Ranch Part 7 (Netflix Original)

Tall Girl (Netflix Original)

Unbelievable (Netflix Original)

Sept. 14

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Sept. 15

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison (Netflix Original)

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly Season 1

Sept. 17

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth (Netflix Original)

Sept. 18

Come and Find Me

Sept. 19

Océans

Sept. 20

Between Two Ferns: The Movie (Netflix Original)

Criminal (Netflix Original)

Daddy Issues

Disenchantment Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Fastest Car Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix Original)

Las del hockey (Netflix Original)

Sept. 21

Sarah's Key

Sept. 23

Team Kaylie (Netflix Original)

Sept. 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself (Netflix Original)

Sept. 25

Abstract: The Art of Design Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Birders (Netflix Original)

El recluso (Netflix Original)

Furie

Glitch Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Sept. 26

Explained Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Grandmaster

Sept. 27

Bard of Blood (Netflix Original)

Dragons: Rescue Riders (Netflix Original)

El marginal Season 3 (Netflix Original)

In the Shadow of the Moon (Netflix Original)

Locked Up Season 4

The Politician (Netflix Original)

Skylines (Netflix Original)

Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury (Netflix Original)

Vis a vis Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Sept. 30

Gotham Season 5

Mo Gilligan: Momentum (Netflix Original)

Coming in September:

Vagabond (Netflix Original)

Podcasts coming in September:

Behind the Scenes: Strangers Things - Dacre Montgomery and Ken Barefield

I'm Obsessed with This

Present Company - Eddie Murphy

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in September:

Sept. 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Clockwork Orange

Angels & Demons

Baby Animals in the Wild Season 1

Batman Begins

Battlefield Earth

Californication Seasons 1-7

Eight Legged Freaks

Emma

Ghost Ship

Gothika

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hercules

High-Rise

Magic Mike

Meet Joe Black

Miami Vice

Monster House

Mr. Mom

Disney's Mulan

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.

Sydney White

The Dark Knight

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drif

The First Monday in May

The Hangover

Sept. 4

Kicking and Screaming

Sept. 6

Honey 3

Sept. 9

Leroy & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch

Sept. 14

Disney's Pocahantas

Tulip Fever

Sept. 15

Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries Seasons 1-3

Sept. 16

Super Genius Season 1

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

Sept. 20

Carol

Sept. 23

The Mysteries of Laura Season 2

Sept. 24

Portlandia Seasons 1-5

Sept. 25

Parenthood Seasons 1-6

Sept. 26

Bachelorette

Night School