Netflix: What's coming and going in September 2019

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix members can watch Between Two Ferns: The Movie, the debut season of Ryan Murphy's series The Politician and The Ranch Season 7 in September.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in September:
Sept. 1
300
68 Kill
American Psycho
Dante's Peak
Elena
For the Birds
Igor
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical
Adventures Season 1
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6
Moving Art Season 3
My Sister's Keeper
Mystic River
Olmo & the Seagull
Open Season
Rebel in the Rye
Scream Season 3
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan Season 1
Spookley the Square Pumpkin
Stripes
Superbad
The Lake House
The Last Exorcism
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Saint
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Walking Dead Season 9
Uncle Naji in UAE
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Sept. 4
The World We Make
Sept. 6
Archibald's Next Big Thing (Netflix Original)
Article 15
Elite Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Hip-Hop Evolution Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Jake Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Spy (Netflix Original)
Sept. 9
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Sept. 10
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger (Netflix Original)
Eat Pray Love
Evelyn (Netflix Original)
Shameless Season 9
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 (Netflix Original)
Sept. 12
The I-Land (Netflix Original)
The Mind, Explained (Netflix Original)
Turbo
Sept. 13
The Chef Show Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
Head Count
Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea (Netflix Original)
I'm Sorry Season 2
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato (Netflix Original)
The Ranch Part 7 (Netflix Original)
Tall Girl (Netflix Original)
Unbelievable (Netflix Original)
Sept. 14
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Sept. 15
Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison (Netflix Original)
Steal a Pencil for Me
Surviving R. Kelly Season 1
Sept. 17
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
The Last Kids on Earth (Netflix Original)
Sept. 18
Come and Find Me
Sept. 19
Océans
Sept. 20
Between Two Ferns: The Movie (Netflix Original)
Criminal (Netflix Original)
Daddy Issues
Disenchantment Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Fastest Car Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix Original)
Las del hockey (Netflix Original)
Sept. 21
Sarah's Key
Sept. 23
Team Kaylie (Netflix Original)
Sept. 24
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself (Netflix Original)
Sept. 25
Abstract: The Art of Design Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Birders (Netflix Original)
El recluso (Netflix Original)
Furie
Glitch Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Sept. 26
Explained Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Grandmaster
Sept. 27
Bard of Blood (Netflix Original)
Dragons: Rescue Riders (Netflix Original)
El marginal Season 3 (Netflix Original)
In the Shadow of the Moon (Netflix Original)
Locked Up Season 4
The Politician (Netflix Original)
Skylines (Netflix Original)
Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury (Netflix Original)
Vis a vis Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Sept. 30
Gotham Season 5
Mo Gilligan: Momentum (Netflix Original)
Coming in September:
Vagabond (Netflix Original)
Podcasts coming in September:
Behind the Scenes: Strangers Things - Dacre Montgomery and Ken Barefield
I'm Obsessed with This
Present Company - Eddie Murphy
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in September:
Sept. 1
2 Fast 2 Furious
A Clockwork Orange
Angels & Demons
Baby Animals in the Wild Season 1
Batman Begins
Battlefield Earth
Californication Seasons 1-7
Eight Legged Freaks
Emma
Ghost Ship
Gothika
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hercules
High-Rise
Magic Mike
Meet Joe Black
Miami Vice
Monster House
Mr. Mom
Disney's Mulan
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.
Sydney White
The Dark Knight
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drif
The First Monday in May
The Hangover
Sept. 4
Kicking and Screaming
Sept. 6
Honey 3
Sept. 9
Leroy & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch
Sept. 14
Disney's Pocahantas
Tulip Fever
Sept. 15
Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries Seasons 1-3
Sept. 16
Super Genius Season 1
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
Sept. 20
Carol
Sept. 23
The Mysteries of Laura Season 2
Sept. 24
Portlandia Seasons 1-5
Sept. 25
Parenthood Seasons 1-6
Sept. 26
Bachelorette
Night School