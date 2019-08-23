'Frozen' puzzle mobile game to launch in November

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Frozen has inspired a new puzzle-matching mobile game that will launch in November.

Variety confirmed Friday that Frozen Adventure, a new game based on the Disney movies Frozen and Frozen 2, is coming to iOS and Android.

Frozen Adventure hails from mobile game developer Jam City, which signed a deal with Disney in November to develop titles based on Disney and Pixar franchises.

The new game is a free-to-play title that features match-three puzzle gameplay. Players join Frozen characters Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Sven and Olaf, and design and decorate Arendelle Castle.

Jam City released a trailer for the game Friday. The November release date coincides with Frozen 2 opening in theaters Nov. 22.

Pre-registration for Frozen Adventures is available via Google Play for Android and frozenadventuresgame.com for iOS. Players who sign up early will receive a special in-game item upon launch.

Frozen and its sequel feature the voices of Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff and Josh Gad as Olaf. Gad said this month that Frozen 2's songs are "even better" than the ones in the original film.