Famous birthdays for Aug. 23: Rick Springfield, Shelley Long

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- French King Louis XVI in 1754

-- Dancer/actor/director Gene Kelly in 1912

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member George Kell in 1922

-- Actor Vera Miles in 1929 (age 90)

-- Actor Barbara Eden in 1931 (age 88)

-- Political comedian Mark Russell in 1932 (age 87)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Sonny Jurgensen in 1934 (age 85)

-- Drummer Keith Moon in 1946

-- Actor Shelley Long in 1949 (age 70)

-- Singer/actor Rick Springfield in 1949 (age 70)

-- Jordan's Queen Noor in 1951 (age 68)

-- Actor Jay Mohr in 1970 (age 49)

-- Actor River Phoenix in 1970

-- Actor Scott Caan in 1976 (age 43)

-- Pro basketball star Kobe Bryant in 1978 (age 41)

-- Musician Julian Casablancas in 1978 (age 41)

-- Actor Andrew Rannells in 1978 (age 41)

-- Actor Joanne Froggatt in 1980 (age 39)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Natalie Coughlin in 1982 (age 37)

-- Rapper Lil Yachty in 1997 (age 22)