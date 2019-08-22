Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Wrestling video game WWE 2K20 will offer a special 2K Tower for players to complete that will explore the career of Roman Reigns.

The 2K Tower, titled "Roman's Reign," will follow The Big Dog during his early days in the WWE, as a member of The Shield and his epic rivalries with Brock Lesnar, John Cena, The Undertaker and more.

"Roman's Reign" will consist of 16 matches in total that boast different challenges and stipulations. Every match will include a live-action introduction from Reigns himself discussing his career.

The official YouTube channel for WWE 2K20 released on Thursday a clip of Reigns from the video game discussing his battles with Lesnar.

"Defeating Brock Lesnar wasn't just about taking that championship. It was about proving to him and to myself that I could overcome him and stand at the top of the mountain," Reigns says in the video.

WWE 2K20 is set to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Oct. 22. Reigns is featured on the cover of the game alongside Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt will also be featured in WWE 2K20 as part of a horror-themed expansion pack titled Bump in the Night.