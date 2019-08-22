Quentin Tarantino, wife Daniella expecting first child

Quentin Tarantino (R) and Daniella Tarantino attend a Cannes International Film Festival photocall for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in May. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Quentin Tarantino (L) and Daniella Tarantino are "delighted" to be expecting a baby. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Quentin Tarantino is going to be a dad.

People reported Wednesday the 56-year-old director is expecting his first child with his wife, Daniella Tarantino, 35.

Tarantino's rep confirmed the news in a statement to E! News.

"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby," the rep said.

Tarantino had voiced his desire for kids on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in July. He plans to stop directing after 10 movies, but said he won't disappear after his 10th.

"I'm not saying I'll just disappear like J.D. Salinger," the director said. "I'll be a writer. I just got married. I want to have kids."

Tarantino and Daniella Tarantino married at an intimate wedding in November in Los Angeles. Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and Eli Roth among the guests.

Tarantino and Pick met in Israel in 2009 as Tarantino promoted his film Inglorious Basterds. The couple got engaged in June 2017 after about a year of dating.

Tarantino's ninth film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, opened in theaters in June. He is in talks to direct the new Star Trek movie, and said in July that the film would be Pulp Fiction in space.