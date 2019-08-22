Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian and her children assemble in a first photo featuring all four kids.

The 38-year-old television personality shared the picture Wednesday on Instagram from her family trip to the Bahamas.

The snapshot shows Kardashian enjoying a beach day with North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, 3 months, her children with Kanye West. Kardashian wears matching one-piece swimsuits with daughters North and Chicago.

"Bahamas," she captioned the post. "I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!"

Kardashian's photo had received over 5.1 million likes as of Thursday morning. Her sister Khloe Kardashian and mom, Kris Jenner, were among those to gush in the comments.

"Honestly you're perfect!!!! Your beautiful family!! You are everything," Khloe Kardashian wrote, adding several crown emojis.

"This is so beautiful!!!" Jenner added.

Kardashian had shared a slideshow of photos Tuesday of North, Saint and Psalm spending time together. The last picture shows North and Saint glaring at each other.

"It was going so good...." Kardashian captioned the post.

Kardashian said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in February that North and Saint were "finally" getting along. She previously compared the siblings' relationship to "full war."

"I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents. The most calm," Kardashian told host Jimmy Fallon.

"I feel like four is going to be really even," she added.