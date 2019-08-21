Megan Fox is Marguerite Higgins, an American journalist during the Korean War, in a new South Korean movie that will be released in Korean theaters in September. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Actress Megan Fox is starring in a new South Korean film about the 1950-53 Korean War and a little known battle that would turned the tides of war.

The star of the blockbuster Transformers series made an appearance at a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday for the movie, Battle of Jangsari, local newspapers JoongAng Daily and Donga Ilbo reported.

In the film Fox portrays Marguerite Higgins, an American war correspondent who covered the Korean War, and later won a Pulitzer Prize for Foreign Correspondence.

The movie is based on the true story of a group of 772 South Korean teens, who fought back North Korean forces ahead of the Incheon Landing, an amphibious U.S. invasion that led to a decisive victory and a strategic reversal in favor of the U.S.-led United Nations Command.

Fox said the film was an opportunity for her to learn about Korea's war history, and her first historical film.

"I could definitely feel the gravity on the set, of the story that was being told, and the passion that director Kwak [Kyung-taek] had for telling the story," Fox said, according to the Korea Herald. "Just in that it was an important event in Korean history, an incredible sacrifice that was made."

"And this is obviously something where everyone involved wanted to be very reverent in the way the story was told, because it was such an important part of your history."

The Battle of Jangsari involved South Korean teens who had trained for only two weeks before they fought with North Korean forces in 1950. The students made an amphibious landing to clear the path for U.S. forces, an operation Fox's character describes as a "suicide mission" in the film.

The movie was filmed at different sets in Korea, including in Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces.

The actual battle took place in North Gyeongsang Province.

Fox is starring in the film, produced by Warners Brothers Korea, alongside South Korean actors Kim Myung-min and Choi Min-ho. It opens in South Korean theaters on Sept. 25.