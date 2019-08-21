Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Hulu members can catch Wu-Tang: An American Saga, The Purge Season 1, American Horror Story: Apocalypse and the This is Us Season 4 premiere in September.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in September:
Sept. 1
Chuggington Seasons 1-5
27 Dresses
50 First Dates
A Dog and Pony Show
A Guy Thing
A.R.C.H.I.E 2: Mission Impawsible
After the Screaming Stops
Against the Wild 2
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
The Amityville Horror (1979)
An Everlasting Piece
Banking on Bitcoin
Basic Instinct
Bigfood Country
Blown Away
Breaking Away
The Chumscrubber
The Cokeville Miracle
The Cooler
The Dark Half
Demolition Man
Destiny Turns on the Radio
Disturbing Behavior
Doctor Dolittle
The Edge
Emma
Evil Dead
Evil Dead II
Exposed
Failure to Launch
Far from Home
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
The First Monday in May
Firstborn
Flashback
From Mexico with Love
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Goonies
Heist
Hercules
High-Rise
I, Frankenstein
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jersey Girl
Juno
The Last Exorcism
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Liar, Liar
Lost in Space
Man on a Ledge
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Miami Vice
The Midnight Meat Train
The Monster Squad
Mommie Dearest
Monsters at Large
Mr. Mom
The Object of Beauty
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Open Season
Open Season 2
Open Season 3
Open Season: Scared Silly
The Perfect Weapon
The Portrait of a Lady
Pinocchio
Playing it Cool
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Pretty in Pink
Pumpkinhead
Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings
Ravenous
Red Dog: True Blue
Requiem for a Dream
Revolutionary Road
Robo-Dog: Airborne
Sacred Ground
Saving Christmas
Secretary
She's All That
Sliver
Sucker Punch
Suicide Kings
Top of the Food Chain
Training Day
Turtle Tale
Unbreakable
Universal Soldier
Wayne's World 2
Wild Card
Sept. 2
Anthropoid
Matriarch
Untouchable premiere (Hulu Original)
Sept. 3
Bolden
We Die Young
Sept. 4
The Purge Season 1
Wu-Tang: An American Saga Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Kicking and Screaming
Sept. 6
Into the Dark: Pure Season Finale (Hulu Original)
Sept. 9
Wise Man's Grandchild Season 1
Hotel Mumbai
Sept. 10
Curious George: A Royal Monkey
Sept. 14
Pocahontas
Sept. 16
The Powerpuff Girls Season 3B
Curious George
Sept. 17
Dancing with the Stars Season 28 Premiere
Sept. 19
Aniara
Crypto
Sept. 20
Afterlost Season 1
Sept. 21
Dream Corp LLC Season 2
Robihachi Season 1
Sept. 24
9-1-1 Season 3 Premiere
American Horror Story: Apocalypse (Season 8)
Bluff City Law Series Premiere
Prodigal Son Series Premiere
The Good Doctor Season 3 Premiere
The Voice Season 17 Premiere
Sept. 25
Black-ish Season 6 Premiere
Bless This Mess Season 2 Premiere
Emergence Series Premiere
Empire Season 6 Premiere
Mixed-ish Series Premiere
New Amsterdam Season 2 Premiere
The Conners Season 2 Premiere
The Resident Season 3 Premiere
This is Us Season 4 Premiere
Sept. 26
Chicago Fire Season 8 Premiere
Chicago Med Season 5 Premiere
Chicago P.D. Season 7 Premiere
Modern Family Season 11 Premiere
Schooled Season 2 Premiere
Single Parents Season 2 Premiere
South Park Season 23 Premiere
Stumptown Series Premiere
The Goldbergs Season 7 Premiere
The Masked Singer Season 2 Premiere
Sept. 27
A Million Little Things Season 2 Premiere
Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Premiere
How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Premiere
Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Premiere
Perfect Harmony Series Premiere
Sunnyside Series Premiere
Superstore Season 5 Premiere
The Good Place Season 4 Premiere
Sept. 28
American Housewife Season 4 Premiere
Fresh Off the Boat Season 6 Premiere
Rango
Sept. 30
American Dad! Season 13
America's Funniest Home Videos Season 30 Premiere
Bless the Harts Series Premiere
Bob's Burgers Season 10 Premiere
Family Guy Season 10 Premiere
Shark Tank Season 11 Premiere
The Rookie Season 2 Premiere
The Simpsons Season 31 Premiere
Primal Fear
Teen Spirit
Available in September with the HBO premium add-on:
The Deuce Season 3 Premiere (Sept. 9)
Room 104 Season 3 Premiere (Sept. 13)
Mary Queen of Scots (Sept. 7)
Welcome to Marwen (Sept. 14)
The Lego Movie 2: The 2nd Part (Sept. 21)
Buzz (Sept. 25)
Isn't It Romantic (Sept. 28)
Available in September with the Starz premium add-on:
2 Fast 2 Furious (Sept. 1)
Angels & Demons (Sept. 1)
Boo! (Sept. 1)
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (Sept. 1)
Fatal Attraction (Sept. 1)
Junior (Sept. 1)
Major Payne (Sept. 1)
Notorious (Sept. 1)
Showgirls (Sept. 1)
The Bone Collector (Sept. 1)
The Burbs (Sept. 1)
Changeling (Sept. 1)
The Da Vinci Code (Sept. 1)
The Day the Earth Stood Still (Sept. 1)
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (Sept. 1)
Wargames (Sept. 1)
Columbiana (Sept. 4)
Disney's A Christmas Carol (Sept. 6)
Jeepers Creepers (Sept. 8)
Out of Omaha (Sept. 9)
Because I Said So (Sept. 13)
Blues Brothers 2000 (Sept. 13)
Freddy Vs. Jason (Sept. 13)
Gone Baby Gone (Sept. 13)
Hollywoodland (Sept. 13)
Jet Li's Fearless (Sept. 13)
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (Sept. 13)
Serenity (Sept. 13)
The Constant Gardener (Sept. 13)
Vanilla Sky
You, Me and Dupree (Sept. 13)
A Dog's Way Home (Sept. 14)
Moneyball (Sept. 14)
Role Models (Sept. 16)
Empire (Sept. 20)
Far from Heaven (Sept. 20)
Repo Man (Sept. 20)
Drunk Parents (Sept. 21)
Girlfight (Sept. 29)
Available in September with the Showtime premium add-on:
Inside the NFL Season 12 Premiere (Sept. 3)
Couples Therapy Premiere (Sept. 6)
Murder in the Bayou Premiere (Sept. 13)
The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth Season 4 Returns (Sept. 22)
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in September:
Sept. 30
A Little Princess
Alien vs. Predator
All is Lost
An American Werewolf in London
Anger Management
Beacon Point
Brotherhood of Justice
Catacombs
Cats & Dogs
Body of Evidence
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
End of a Gun
Endless Love
Eulogy
Feed
Good Luck Chuck
Hamlet
Home of the Brave
Julie & Julia
Man About Town
Man in the Moon
Married to the Mob
One Percent More Humid
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Operation Condor
Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods
Proof
Pumpkin
Quigley Down Under
Racing with the Moon
Rushmore
Seven
Shanghai Surprise
Sling Blade
Spider-Man 3
Swimfan
Swingers
Traitor
Uptown Girls
Urban Cowboy
With a Friend Like Harry
Women of Brewster Place