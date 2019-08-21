"Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 9. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Billy Ray Cyrus and Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness are among the celebrities selected to present awards at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.

John Travolta, Lenny Kravitz, Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa, Ice-T, Bebe Rexha, Hailee Steinfeld, Keke Palmer, French Montana and Megan Thee Stallion will also be presenting awards along with sports stars such as Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris from the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, Olympic athlete Lindsey Vonn, NHL star P.K. Subban and ESPN analyst Victor Cruz.

MTV additionally announced that Big Sean with A$AP Ferg, Ozuna, H.E.R. and Normani have been added to the list of performers.

Megan Thee Stallion, Ava Max and CMCO will be performing during the VMA pre-show at 7 p.m. ET before the ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Taylor Swift, The Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, J Balvin, Rosalia and Video Vanguard honoree Missy Elliott were previously announced as performers.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will be hosting the event which will be taking place live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.