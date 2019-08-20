Laura Haddock attends the Chicago premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" in 2017. File Photo by John Gress/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Sam Claflin has split from his wife, actress Laura Haddock.

The 33-year-old British actor announced his separation from Haddock in an Instagram Stories post Monday after six years of marriage.

"Laura and I have decided to legally separate. We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another, whilst we continue to raise our family together," Claflin wrote.

"We won't be commenting on this further. Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time," he said. "Both of us x."

Claflin and Haddock married in July 2013 and are parents to two children, 3-year-old son Pip and 19-month-old daughter Margot. Claflin told People in June 2018 he's "always" open to having more kids.

"I grew up in a big family, my wife grew up in a big family," the star said.

"When I was asked what I wanted to be when I was older, when I was a kid, I never used to ... specify a job. I just said, 'I want to be a dad. I wand to be a good dad, and I want to be a cool dad,'" he added.

Claflin previously described Haddock as his "best friend" in an interview with Women's Health.

"She is someone who knows everything about me, and I couldn't love someone I didn't love as a best friend. You have to have that bond for it to work. It goes hand in hand," he said.

Claflin is known for his roles in the Hunger Games movies, Me Before You and Adrift. He will portray Oswald Mosley in Peaky Blinders Season 5, which released a first trailer this month. The season will premiere Oct. 4 on Netflix.