Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Internet personality PewDiePie is a married man.

The 29-year-old YouTube star, born Felix Kjellberg, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Marzia Bisognin, at a lush wedding Monday at Kew Gardens in London.

PewDiePie announced the news in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be," he wrote. "I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman."

Bisognin confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"Yesterday, the 19th of August - after exactly 8 years since we met - we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family," Bisognin wrote. "It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever."

"I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage," she added. "I feel like I'm the luckiest person and I'm so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives."

YouTube star Jacksepticeye, DJ Alan Walker and singer Emma Blackery were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Love you buddy! Congratulations and wishing you guys a lifetime of happiness," Jacksepticeye wrote.

PewDiePie and Bisognin got engaged in May 2018.

PewDiePie is the most-followed individual on YouTube, with more than 99 million subscribers. He is known for his Let's Play video game commentaries, including for Minecraft.