Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Publisher Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy VIII Remastered will be released for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC on Sept. 3.

"Final Fantasy VIII returns as Final Fantasy VIII Remastered featuring new graphical enhancements and a whole host of options to customize your gameplay experience!" the official Twitter account for Final Fantasy said on Twitter Monday alongside a trailer for the game.

Final Fantasy VIII was originally released for the PlayStation 1 in 1999. The game follows the romance between Squall Leonhart and Rinoa Heartilly as they team up with friends to take down an evil sorceress.

The title's new features also include a Battle Assist option to make combat easier, the ability to turn off all random encounters and the ability to boost the speed of the game.

Square Enix plans on releasing a completely redone version of Final Fantasy VII titled Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.