'Soul Train' musical plans Broadway run

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A new musical inspired by Soul Train is planning to make a Broadway run.

The New York Times reported Monday the new production hopes to open on Broadway in 2021.

Soul Train: The Musical is based on the iconic music variety series. Don Cornelius created and hosted the show, which showcased black performers and aired from 1971 to 2006.

Playwright Dominique Morisseau, director Kamilah Forbes and choreographer Camille A. Brown will lead the musical's creative team. The Roots member Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson will serve as an executive producer.

Deadline said Soul Train: The Musical will feature more than 20 hit songs from the era. Morisseau praised the original Soul Train as one of "our culture's most influential and legend-making endeavors."

"I cannot wait to partner with this legendary creative team of incredible women to celebrate the history and the unsung heroes of our nation's longest running televised music and dance series," Morisseau said in a statement.

Cornelius' son Tony Cornelius will also serve as an executive producer. Cornelius died at age 75 in 2012.

"With many years of experience working directly with my father, I'm forever grateful and deeply humbled by the impact Soul Train has had on the culture at large both here and abroad," Tony Cornelius said. "For 37 years, and with purpose, through music, dance and style, Soul Train brought Love, Peace & Soul to a national audience."

A 2021 premiere on Broadway would coincide with the 50th anniversary of the TV show's debut.