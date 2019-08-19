Shay Mitchell announces fall due date for daughter

Shay Mitchell has announced that is expected to give birth in October. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell and her boyfriend Matte Babel announced on YouTube that they are expecting their daughter in late September or October.

Mitchell and Babel announced the due date on Sunday during a YouTube livestream.

"Matte is so set on her coming out and being a Libra," Mitchell, 32, said.

Babel, 38, responded that he wanted a Libra child so that they could have similar personalities while he is outnumbered in terms of gender.

Mitchell and Babel announced they were expecting a child together in June. The pair held a gender reveal party that involved a Power Rangers fight between a blue and pink ranger with the pink ranger eventually winning.

Mitchell previously had a miscarriage in 2018 after being pregnant for 14 weeks.

"When it happened, I was just completely blindsided by it." the actress said about the experience in July. "I still have those photos on my phone and I still have all the doctor visits, and it's weird because I haven't looked at them, obviously. But it's not like I forgot about that happening."