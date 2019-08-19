Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Nintendo presented an indie showcase for the Switch on Monday, announcing games such as Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition and Hotline Miami Collection for the console.

Ori and the Blind Forest was a surprise announcement at the end of the showcase. The game is a Microsoft Studios-published title that previously was only available on Microsoft's Xbox One and PC. It is coming to the Switch on Sept. 27.

Hotline Miami Collection became available on the Switch on Monday, bringing the bloody action series to a Nintendo console for the first time. The collection includes both critically acclaimed shooters Hotline Miami and Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number.

Other notable indie titles coming to the Switch include shooter Superhot, which became available Monday; skateboarding game Skater XL, which is set for release in 2020; action role playing game Torchlight II, which will be released on Sept. 3; and the next entry in the Dungeon Defenders series titled Dungeon Defenders: Awakened, which will launch in February 2020.

New indie games on display included colorful and imaginative platformer Earthnight, launching later in 2019, and Eastward, which follows a miner discovering a mysterious young girl in the near-future as society begins to collapse.

Eastward will be released in 2020. A total of 29 games were shown during the showcase.

Nintendo announced in July a new handheld-only, cheaper version of the Switch named Switch Lite, which will launch on Sept. 20.