Dwayne Johnson marries longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson has married his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian, the actor announced on Instagram Monday.

"We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pomaika'i (blessed)," Johnson said alongside photos of himself and Hashian during their Hawaiian wedding.

Hashian wore a white, laced wedding gown with Johnson also wearing all white. The couple are pictured smiling together for the camera and sharing a romantic kiss close to sundown.

Johnson and Hashian share two daughters, 3-year-old Jasmine and 1-year-old Tiana Gia. The former WWE star is also a father to 18-year-old Simone Alexandra who he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

"Having all daughters, it's the greatest blessing I've ever had," Johnson previously said in July. "It's beautiful."