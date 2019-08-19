Allison Holker, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss expecting a daughter

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars pro Allison Holker and her husband, Ellen DeGeneres Show star Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, announced on Instagram that they are expecting a baby girl.

Holker posted photos on Sunday from her gender reveal party which also featured the professional dancer's 3-year-old son Maddox and Holker's daughter from a previous relationship, 11-year-old Weslie Renae.

"Can't even express all the incredible emotions we are feeling right now! I am so excited to be bringing in another beautiful baby girl into the world," Holker said.

"And we are so grateful for all the LOVE that we were showered with yesterday from our friends and family joining us in the gender reveal!" she continued.

"This baby girl is already surrounded by love and support! Here we go @sir_twitch_alot."

Holker announced that she was pregnant with her third child in May.

The couple met during So You Think You Can Dance Season 7 in 2010 before tying the knot in December 2013.