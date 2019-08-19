Trending Stories

Camilla Luddington marries Matthew Alan in California
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Christian Slater, Edward Norton
Alan Cumming's show 'Instinct' canceled after two seasons
'Good Boys' tops the North American box office with $21M
50th anniversary of Woodstock music festival celebrated

Photo Gallery

 
Renee Zellweger, Ali Wong attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet

Latest News

British PM headed to Germany, France to negotiate EU exit
Dwayne Johnson marries longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian
Barcelona loans Philippe Coutinho to Bayern Munich
Cleveland Indians' Mike Clevinger dominates New York Yankees
Allison Holker, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss expecting a daughter
 
Back to Article
/