Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Christian Slater, Edward Norton

Robert Redford speaks on climate change before the United Nations in New York City on June 29, 2015. The actor turns 83 on August 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Andy Samberg attends the premiere of "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on June 30. The actor turns 41 on August 18. File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI | License Photo

Christian Slater arrives for the 22nd annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on November 4, 2018. The actor turns 50 on Aug. 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Virginia Dare, first English settler born in the American colonies, in 1587

-- Explorer Meriwether Lewis in 1774

-- Chicago department store founder Marshall Field in 1834

-- Cosmetics businessman Max Factor in 1904

-- Actor Shelley Winters in 1920

-- Former first lady Rosalynn Carter in 1927 (age 92)

-- Film director Roman Polanski in 1933 (age 86)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Roberto Clemente in 1934

-- Olympic gold medal winning decathlete Rafer Johnson in 1935 (age 84)

-- Actor Robert Redford in 1936 (age 83)

-- Actor Martin Mull in 1943 (age 76)

-- Actor Patrick Swayze in 1952

-- Actor Denis Leary in 1957 (age 62)

-- Actor Madeleine Stowe in 1958 (age 61)

-- Actor Edward Norton in 1969 (age 50)

-- Actor Christian Slater in 1969 (age 50)

-- Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner in 1970 (age 49)

-- Actor Kaitlin Olson in 1975 (age 44)

-- Actor Andy Samberg in 1978 (age 41)

-- Model Frances Bean Cobain in 1992 (age 27)

-- Actor Maia Mitchell in 1993 (age 26)

-- Actor Madelaine Petsch in 1994 (age 25)