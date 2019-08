Actress Camilla Luddington married her longtime beau Matthew Alan on Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy actress Camilla Luddington and 13 Reasons Why alum Matthew Alan exchanged marriage vows in California this weekend.

People.com said the bride, 35, and groom, 36, tied the knot in a coastal ceremony on Saturday in front of about 70 friends and family members.

UsMagazine.com, which also reported the wedding, said the stars have been a couple since 2008 and have a 2-year-old daughter.

They got engaged in January 2018.