Locklear faces treatment stint after entering no contest plea

Actress Heather Locklear must successfully complete a residential treatment program to avoid a 120-day jail sentence, the Ventura County district attorney said Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Actress Heather Locklear will have to successfully complete a residential treatment program to stay out of jail after she pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanor counts stemming from two confrontations she had at her home with authorities responding to a domestic violence calls.

Ventura County District Attorney Gregory Totten said in a statement Friday that the Golden Globe-nominated actress, best known for her roles on Dynasty, Melrose Place and Spin City, had a 120-day jail sentence stayed pending the completion of the program.

The statement said that Locklear also will be placed on summary probation for three years.

Locklear faced five misdemeanor counts of battery on a peace officer, two misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and one misdemeanor account of battery on an emergency medical technician, stemming from the February incident. Locklear could have spent 12 months in jail for each count.

Locklear's attorney entered the plea on her behalf Friday.

In February, Locklear was arrested at her Thousand Oaks, Calif., home after fighting with her boyfriend. Authorities claimed that Locklear was combative when they attempted to take her into custody. Authorities intervened in a similar incident at the actress home in June 2018.

Locklear, who had been married to musicians Richie Sambora and Tommy Lee, served informal probation for a 2008 suspicion of driving under influence charge that was later dismissed. She has been rumored to spending five different stints in rehab for drug and alcohol issues, the latest in 2017.