Paley Center to honor comedy legends Lily Tomlin, Carol Burnett, Bob Newhart

Actor Bob Newhart attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Carol Burnett appears backstage with the Carol Burnett award during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Lily Tomlin will be honored by the Paley Center for Media this fall. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Carol Burnett, Norman Lear, Bob Newhart Carl Reiner and Lily Tomlin will be celebrated at The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television's Comedy Legends in Beverly Hills on Nov. 21.

"From the hilarious antics of Carol Burnett, Bob Newhart, Carl Reiner, and Lily Tomlin to Norman Lear's unique ability to highlight the important social issues of the day, the marriage of comedy and television has brought so much joy to generations of television audiences," Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President and chief executive officer, said in a press release. "We're thrilled to pay special tribute to the comedic trailblazers who left their indelible mark on television."

The Paley Center for Media said it will announce the names of presenters and guests at a later date.

Many celebrities are expected to attend the event, which will "highlight groundbreaking comedic moments from sitcoms, scripted comedies, animated series, as well as variety, talk, and sketch shows."

Burnett, Tomlin and Lear have been experiencing career revivals in recent years.

Burnett is hosting the Netflix series A Little Help with Carol Burnett, while Tomlin can now be seen in the streaming service's comedy Grace & Frankie.

Lear's sitcom One Day at a Time got a contemporary, Netflix/Pop TV reboot and ABC successfully staged a star-studded, live remake of episodes of his shows All in the Family and The Jeffersons.

Another live re-imaging of Lear's sitcoms is planned for this winter.