'Easy Rider' star Peter Fonda dead at 79

Actor Peter Fonda arrives on the red carpet at the "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives" premiere in 2017 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cast members Peter Fonda, Lewis MacDougall, Kristen Schaal and Vera Farmiga attend the premiere of "Boundaries" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Peter Fonda died Friday at the age of 79. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Easy Rider and Ulee's Gold icon Peter Fonda died of lung cancer at his home in Los Angeles on Friday, his family said. He was 79.

The actor and occasional director was part of the Fonda acting dynasty that included father Henry, sister Jane and daughter Bridget.

Fonda's representative confirmed his death to the Hollywood Reporter.

"It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away," his family said in a statement to People.com.

"The official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer," the statement added. "In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy."

"I am very sad," Jane said in a separate statement to Variety. "He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing."

Peter's other credits include Boundaries, Ghost Rider, The Maldonado Miracle, Wild Hogs, The Limey, Escape From L.A., 3:10 to Yuma, Bodies, Rest & Motion, Deadfall, The Runner, The Wild Angels, Futureworld, Cannonball Run, The Trip, and Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry.

He also penned the 1998 autobiography Don't Tell Dad: A Memoir.