Caitriona Balfe, who plays Clare Fraser on "Outlander," married music producer Tony McGill at an intimate wedding. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Outlander star Caitriona Balfe is a married woman.

E! News confirmed Thursday that the 39-year-old actress married music producer Tony McGill at an intimate wedding Saturday at St. Mary's Church in Bruton, Somerset, in England.

People said Balfe and McGill's nuptials were a close-knit family affair. Rev. Louis Beasley-Suffolk officiated the wedding in a Roman Catholic service.

Balfe plays Clare Fraser on Outlander, which will return for a fifth season on Starz in 2020.