Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Universal Studios Orlando Resort has announced a new, nighttime lagoon show for Halloween Horror Nights that will feature characters from Stranger Things and Ghostbusters.

Classic Universal monsters such as Dracula, The Wolf Man and Frankenstein's Monster and Killer Clowns from Outer Space will also feature aspects of the live show, titled Halloween Marathon of Mayhem.

The show will take place at the theme park's lagoon area and incorporate giant water screens that highlight iconic horror scenes, special effects, electronic music and lasers.

Halloween Horror Nights 2019 will begin Sept. 6 at Universal Studios Orlando Resort and Sept. 13 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The annual event features haunted mazes based on scary movies and television shows.

Haunted mazes based on Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, classic Universal monsters and Killer Clowns from Outer Space will also be joined by ones based on Us and House of 1,000 Corpses. A scare zone will be set up based on Zombieland: Double Tap.