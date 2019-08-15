Google is paying homage to culinary innovator Ignacio Anaya Garcia with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating what would have been the 124th birthday of nacho creator, Ignacio Anaya Garcia, with a new Doodle.

Garcia came up with the idea for nachos while working at popular resturant Club Victoria in Piedras Negras, Coahuila in Mexico in 1943.

Garcia was serving a group of American women and decided to make his own snack consisting of grated cheese and jalapeno slices over tortilla chips when he was unable to find a chef. Nacho is a common abbreviation for Ignacio, and he named his dish Nachos especiales.

Nachos especiales grew in popularity and was added to the Club Victoria menu. The snack appeared in an American cookbook as early as 1949. Garcia opened up his own resturant El Nacho in 1960.

Garcia refused to patent his creation after nachos had reached all over the world. Every October, Piedras Negras holds the International Nacho Festival which pays homage to Garcia and his invention.

Google's homepage features colorful, animated artwork of Garcia making a plate of nachos inside a kitchen. The Doodle was created by Mexico City-based artist Alfonso de Anda.