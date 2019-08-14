Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Publisher Electronic Arts announced on Wednesday Need for Speed: Heat, the next entry in its long-running racing series.

Need for Speed: Heat brings the franchise to the Miami-like Palm City which is full of fast cars, neon lights and an aggressive police force who is fighting to end street racing.

The title's first gameplay trailer highlights how players will be racing throughout the day and night and how cars can be customized with new paint jobs and performance parts.

"By day, Palm City hosts the Speedhunter Showdown, a sanctioned competition where you earn bank to customize and upgrade your high-performance cars. At night, ramp up the intensity in illicit street races that build your reputation, getting you access to bigger races and better parts. But stay ready - cops are waiting and not all of them play fair," reads the synopsis.

Need for Speed: Heat will arrive for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Nov. 8.