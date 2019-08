Famous birthdays for Aug. 14: Marcia Gay Harden, Magic Johnson

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Pope Pius VII in 1742

-- American West figure Doc Holliday in 1851

-- Writer Ernest Thayer in 1863

-- Writer Russell Baker in 1925

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Earl Weaver in 1930

-- Musician David Crosby in 1941 (age 78)

-- Comedian Steve Martin in 1945 (age 74)

-- Actor Susan Saint James in 1946 (age 73)

-- Author Danielle Steel in 1947 (age 72)

-- "The Far Side" cartoonist Gary Larson in 1950 (age 69)

-- Composer James Horner in 1953

-- Actor Jackee Harry in 1956 (age 63)

-- Actor Marcia Gay Harden in 1959 (age 60)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Earvin "Magic" Johnson in 1959 (age 60)

-- Stage soprano Sarah Brightman in 1960 (age 59)

-- Actor Susan Olsen in 1961 (age 58)

-- Actor Halle Berry in 1966 (age 53)

-- Actor Mila Kunis in 1983 (age 36)

-- Football player Tim Tebow, winner of the Heisman Trophy in 2007, in 1987 (age 32)

-- Actor Brianna Hildebrand in 1996 (age 23)

-- Actor Marsai Martin in 2004 (age 15)