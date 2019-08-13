Aug. 13 (UPI) -- WWE has announced that its classic King of the Ring tournament is returning next Monday on Raw.

The tournament will feature eight superstars from Raw and eight superstars from Smackdown competing to be named the 2019 King of the Ring.

The winner will get to sit on a royal chair and receive the coveted King of the Ring crown.

The Miz, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander will be representing the Raw side while Kevin Owens, Elias, Shelton Benjamin, Ali, Apollo Crews, Chad Gable, Andrade and Buddy Murphy will be representing the Smackdown side.

The King of the Ring tournament has acted in the pass as a stepping stone for WWE stars to reach the next level.

Previous winners include legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Bret Hart, Kurt Angle, Booker T, Harley Race and also Brock Lesnar.